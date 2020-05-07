BlackRock Inc. Has $3.04 Billion Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148,341 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.72% of Lam Research worth $3,037,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $249.59. 930,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.24. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

