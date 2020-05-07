BlackRock Inc. Has $3.05 Billion Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,911,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 592,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.77% of Waste Management worth $3,046,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.12. 122,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

