BlackRock Inc. Has $3.08 Billion Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.12% of Charles Schwab worth $3,082,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

SCHW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,253. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.