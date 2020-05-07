BlackRock Inc. Has $9.67 Billion Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.14% of Chevron worth $9,665,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.02. 5,175,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

