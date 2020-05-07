BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,078,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.66% of Centene worth $2,635,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Centene by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,963. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 157,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

