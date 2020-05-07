BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,149,264 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of Activision Blizzard worth $3,096,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,191. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.