BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722,044 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.49% of AON worth $2,862,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AON by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AON by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after acquiring an additional 879,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON traded up $8.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,264. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.93.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

