BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,886,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487,706 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $3,171,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265,354 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.79. The stock had a trading volume of 366,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.