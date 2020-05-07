BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,070,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,158,163 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.64% of Pfizer worth $13,841,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,701,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

