BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,281,824 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,438,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,281,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.64% of Northrop Grumman worth $2,855,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.05. 243,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,854. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,376 shares of company stock worth $5,821,612. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

