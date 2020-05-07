BlackRock Inc. Sells 497,300 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,565,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497,300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.02% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $3,114,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.92. 100,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

