BlackRock Inc. Sells 879,467 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,190,169 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 879,467 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.43% of Applied Materials worth $3,124,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $885,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $778,764,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,614. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

