BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 406,861 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 294,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 229,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

