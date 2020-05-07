Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,840,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

