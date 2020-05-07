Blakecoin Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $11,999.68 and approximately $125.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,949.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.02148408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.96 or 0.02552422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00478724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00650354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00071604 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00446848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,598 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

