Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $96,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $198,578 over the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

