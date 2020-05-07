Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,155.6% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,463,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958,461. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

