BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of BOK Financial worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.23 per share, with a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,607.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.