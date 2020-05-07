Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.70 to $0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 1,485,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,738. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.