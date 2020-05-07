Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.08.

Boralex stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.36. 376,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,557. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

