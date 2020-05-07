Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boralex from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.08.

TSE BLX traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 376,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.79. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.28.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

