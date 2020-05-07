BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.59% of BorgWarner worth $180,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,936,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.