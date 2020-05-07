BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,920,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 704,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $28,419,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.