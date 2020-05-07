Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDN. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

