Bray Capital Advisors Sells 726 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 42,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 127,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

