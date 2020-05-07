Brett D. Fulk Purchases 7,000 Shares of Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Stock

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) CEO Brett D. Fulk purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,826. Riverview Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southside Capital LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

