Brink’s Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Brink’s has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 999,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,551. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.04% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

