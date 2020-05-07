Brink’s Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brink’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.84. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

BCO has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

BCO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 999,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,552. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.04% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,113,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,574,000 after buying an additional 84,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brink’s by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

