Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $59.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,317,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,429,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 7,175,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,196,214. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

