Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $91.09 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,146 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $91,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $196,680,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,301,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $594.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

