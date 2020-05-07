Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,054 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded up $26.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,374.27. The stock had a trading volume of 556,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,200.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,322.22. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

