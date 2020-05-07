Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 4,747 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $57,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 63,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $131.04. 1,772,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

