Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. 17,530,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,947,330. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

