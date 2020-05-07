Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.65 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

