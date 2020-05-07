Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.68 billion.Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

