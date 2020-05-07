Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.