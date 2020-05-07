Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 195,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $264.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

