Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.04. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.79.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after buying an additional 760,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 2,469.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after acquiring an additional 256,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $206.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Insulet has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $219.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,147.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.94.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

