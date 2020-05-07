Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will report $216.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $222.00 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $870.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.90 million to $890.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $896.38 million, with estimates ranging from $841.50 million to $945.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

BKU opened at $16.49 on Thursday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

