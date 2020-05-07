Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $373.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.00 million and the highest is $373.80 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $371.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 485,835 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 755,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 472,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $8,092,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $7,336,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after buying an additional 305,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $21.00 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

