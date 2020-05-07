Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after acquiring an additional 440,506 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

