Brokerages Expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $245.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

