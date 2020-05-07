Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Radware by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Radware by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Radware by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Radware by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 288,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,303. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

