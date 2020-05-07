Brokers Offer Predictions for Akoustis Technologies Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 629,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

