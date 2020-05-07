Brokers Offer Predictions for Ares Capital Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of ARCC opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $108,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 314,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 56,920 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 989.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

