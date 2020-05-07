Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,217. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 14,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 717,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,430 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

