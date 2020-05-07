Bull Street Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $6,181,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $113.10 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $287.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

