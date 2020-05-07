Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 18,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,028. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

