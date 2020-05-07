Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 6,198 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,023,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981,042. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

