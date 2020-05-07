Cambridge Trust Co. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.96. 31,801,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,146,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.